Why a good friend is life’s best hack

From bad decisions to awkward dances, a real friend makes life’s chaos bearable—and hilarious.

Let’s be honest – life is hard. Bills pile up, diets fail and, somehow, socks still go missing in the laundry.

But do you know what makes all of this just a little more bearable? A good friend.

Preferably one who won’t judge you when you eat an entire pizza while binge-watching a show you swore you wouldn’t watch.

Left to our own devices, we’d probably leave the house wearing mismatched socks, questionable hairstyles and that “just-rolledout-of-bed” look that screams I’ve given up. A good friend will take one look at you and say, “No. Just … no.” And thank goodness for that.

Convinced you’ve ruined your life by sending that text?

Your friend is the unpaid therapist you need.

They’ll listen, nod in sympathy, and then hit you with the brutal truth: “Look, if they haven’t replied in three hours, they’re either busy or they’ve moved to another country to avoid you. Either way, breathe.”

Thinking about texting your ex just to see how they’re doing? A true friend will either talk you out of it or, in rare cases, do it with you (and regret it just as much).

They’ve seen you trip in public, butcher song lyrics and spill coffee on yourself – multiple times.

That kind of loyalty is priceless.

Did you park like a maniac and steal someone’s spot? Your friend will immediately say: “That other car came out of nowhere. Totally not your fault.”

Need an excuse to leave an event early? “Oh, she has an urgent … uh, pet emergency.” (Even if you don’t own a pet.)

Dancing awkwardly at a party? Your friend will join in so you don’t look weird alone.

Forget your wallet? They’ll cover you (and remind you forever).

Accidentally wave at a stranger who wasn’t waving at you? They’ll pretend they also saw someone wave. That’s true friendship.

A good friend can turn the most boring situation into a comedy show.

Long road trips, waiting in line, or even just grocery shopping becomes an adventure full of inside jokes and uncontrollable laughter.

Life without a good friend is like coffee without caffeine – pointless and sad.

So, if you have one, appreciate them. If you don’t, go out and get one. Just maybe don’t start by saying: “Hey, wanna be my unpaid therapist and alibi?”

After all, good friends are hard to find… but even harder to get rid of.

