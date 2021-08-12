WATCH: Hundreds attend memorial service for Killer Kau in Soweto

The South African entertainment scene is in mourning after Killer Kau, Mpura, The Voice, Thando Tot, and TD passed away after a car accident during the long weekend.
And on Wednesday evening, a memorial service was held for Killer Kau (real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo) in Zola, Soweto.
Videos have been circulating on social media of the service showing hundreds of the late star’s fans in attendance to pay their respects.
In the videos, Hlatshwayo’s fans were seen chanting and cheering his name, while others whistled. Others held candles and posters which had the stars face on them.
ALSO READ: Musicians Mpura and killer Kau have died
Killa Kau, Mpura, Thando Tot, The Voice and TD had a great impact on the amapiano genre and culture in South Africa, and a few of them featured on a lot of chart-topping amapiano songs.
The five of them were involved in a head-on collision over the weekend on their way to an event that was taking place in Rustenburg, North West.
Tributes have been pouring in from thousands of fans, friends and other artists in the entertainment industry since the announcement of their passing.
Here is what some people on Twitter had to say:
The memorial service saw hundreds of people in attendance, most of whom were not practising any of the Covid-19 regulations, including the wearing of masks.
According to the official Covid-19 protocols and safety measures, the wearing of a face mask is mandatory for every person when in a public place, excluding a child under the age of six years.
Protocols also state that the attendance of a funeral is limited to 50 persons or less, and attendees should ensure that they are maintaining a distance of one and a half meters from each other at all times.