Britney Spears goes topless on social media. Here’s why…

Britney Spears has recently taken to social media to post a series of topless pictures, and she has left a lengthy caption explaining why.

“No guys … I didn’t get a boob job in just a week … nor am I pregnant … I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food,” says Britney, 39, in her opening caption.

The Toxic star then stated that she intended to share more topless pictures with her fans and followers on her social media, but before she could do that, she needed them to understand her reasons for doing so.

Spears then touched on the responses that women receive when they’re feeling hot and bothered by their clothes and would like to remove a layer to feel relieved.

“In my opinion it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realising you’re wearing a stupid long-sleeve shirt in the summer,” said Spears.

She then revealed that she had had many shows that left her feeling embarrassed because of how she looked, and she came to the realisation that it may have been feeling that that because of the weight of the world on her shoulders, which made her view herself as an undesirable person.

“I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh well … sometimes I didn’t look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as f*** but in my imagination it felt great!

I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self-conscious about my body and that’s not attractive… anyways.

“I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the world has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way,” said the star.

The mother of two ended off her post by addressing the “Free Britney” campaign and comments that her fans and followers had left under her posts.

She explained that the campaign began three years ago, and that there was a deeper meaning to the campaign than anyone could ever imagine.

In June, the superstar appeared in a public court hearing where she broke her silence on the conservatorship she has been under for more than a decade, requesting that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed as her conservator. However, the judge denied the stars request.

Britney’s topless pictures follow after her father finally agreed to step down as her conservator after having full control over the stars personal and business affairs.