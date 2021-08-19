Celebs And Viral
Renate Engelbrecht
2 minute read
19 Aug 2021
2:23 pm

Bobby van Jaarsveld misses wife, kids after testing positive for Covid

Renate Engelbrecht

Bobby van Jaarsveld is on the road to recovery after testing positive for Covid-19 days after his mother was discharged from hospital.

Bobby van Jaarsveld on the road to recovery after testing positive for Covid-19. Image: Facebook

Afrikaans singer and songwriter, Bobby van Jaarsveld has taken to Instagram, saying he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“So I’ve got Covid,” his caption reads.

On the road to recovery

Van Jaarsveld says he moved out of his house and feels like a bachelor in his own flat. He seems to be out of the woods, with today being Day 10 of his quarantine.

In his post, he says he misses his people – his wife and children – and that he has been writing songs to make time pass a little faster.   

He has also been watching a lot of movies while feeling sorry for himself, eating a lot while not really tasting anything, and thinking about life.

Van Jaarsveld asked his fans to share some tips on what to take to help fight the virus.

READ: Steve Hofmeyr tests positive for Covid-19, days after saying it’s a money-making plot

Covid-19 ‘doepa’

Steve Hofmeyr can relate since he tested positive five days ago, he commented on Bobby’s Instagram post. Hofmeyr said he is taking everything that can be called a ‘doepa’.

Bobby jokingly replied: “Even a ‘doppa’ Brandy? Good luck to you too. We will survive.”

Fans respond

Bobby’s sister, Karlien van Jaarsveld also commented on the post, asking: “Where is your Rhizo?”

Another fan asked: “Did you not get the vaccine?” while many others said steaming with Vicks or Eucalyptus oil helped them a lot.  

On Twitter, fans didn’t hesitate to share their tips and suggested Mannatech, Colchicine, Ivermectin, Ivermax and other products. One fan also suggested sitting in the sun, drinking warm drinks and chewing bubble gum.

This follows Van Jaarsveld’s mother’s recent discharge from the hospital after fighting Covid-19 for almost a month.  

Van Jaarsveld is famous for his Afrikaans music and has acted in numerous Afrikaans films.

