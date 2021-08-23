PICS: Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie’s traditional wedding

Lerato Maimela

Former Miss South Africa has officially changed her name from Liesl Laurie to Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni after marrying the love of her life, Dr Musa Mthombeni, in a traditional wedding over the weekend.

The couple both took to social media to post pictures of themselves in their traditional wedding outfits, and to announce that they had officially tied the knot.

“Went home for the weekend. It’s a smallayana thing for the weekend. Isssaaa wedding day,” said Musa on Instagram.

Musa wore a two-piece black outfit which consisted of a black button-up shirt, and matching trousers, and his bride wore a blue, red, and gold mermaid-styled dress, with a headwrap that matched the material of the dress.

At a later stage of the wedding, Liesl had an outfit change, and swopped into a red mermaid-styled dress with a traditional wedding hat that matched her dress.

Television personality and good friend to Musa, Rorisang Thandekiso, was in attendance at the wedding, and she took to her Instagram stories to post videos of the happy occasion.

In her stories, Musa and Liesl are seen dancing together to wedding songs while their family surrounds them and joins in on the dancing, and the couple is also seen walking down the street of their neighbourhood as wedding guests ululate and sing for them.

ALSO READ: Dr Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19

The medical doctor and the model got engaged sometime in June, when Musa popped the question at the top of a mountain overlooking the beauty of Durban.

A month later, Mthombeni and his family paid the Lauries a visit, and completed the lobola negotiations.

Here are some pictures from the traditional wedding

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Picture: Instagram

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Picture: Instagram

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Picture: Instagram

Newlyweds Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Picture: Instagram

Newlyweds Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Picture: Instagram