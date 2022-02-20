DJ Fresh and Euphonik’s rape accuser confirms case has been reopened

Citizen Reporter

The legal fight between DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) against ‘Nampree’ is at the forefront again.

As reported by City Press, the rape case brought by the accuser who goes by her Twitter handle name @Nampree, was reopened.

The National Prosecution’s Authority (NPA) dismissed the case in February 2021 due to “insufficient evidence.”

In January 2021, Nampree accused Fresh and Euphonik of allegedly drugging and raping her 11 years ago.

Police reopened the case in January 2022. Nampree’s legal representative, Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, said they were waiting for an explanation as to why authorities took the decision.

“Remember that once the DJs announced on Twitter that the NPA had decided not to prosecute, we launched a formal dispute and grievance against the police. They then undertook to investigate what had transpired with the case.”

“We’ve been very consistent. We’ve also taken up this dispute with the Public Protector,” she said.

Nampree confirmed the reports on Twitter and thanked people for their support.

I can't believe it's been over a year of constant fighting.— South Africa is HELL (@Nampree) February 20, 2022

Case REOPENED! Thank you all for your support ???? https://t.co/B0Rh20Yaor— South Africa is HELL (@Nampree) February 20, 2022

She reshared a thread originally posted on October 2021, explaining what transpired during the police investigation the first time the case was opened.

Nampree claimed a “bogus” cop from Botswana walked into the police station and said she hired him for her case. She added:

“Without verifying with me, they gave him my entire docket. In his ‘investigation’ he made me look like a [sex worker.]” She alleges this is why her case was dismissed.

“So this ‘dismissed due to lack of evidence’ story must END. My case was dismissed [because the Police] didn’t do any investigation and relied on the man who walked in and said I hired him.”

Nampree also named the “bogus private investigator” in her tweet (included below), and wondered who might have hired him.

So this "dismissed due to lack of evidence" story must END. My case was dismissed bc @SAPoliceService didn't do ANY INVESTIGATION and relied on the man who walked in and said I hired him.— South Africa is HELL (@Nampree) October 3, 2021

The Citizen reached out to the NPA and the DJ’s for comment and is waiting for a response.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele