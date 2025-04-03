WATCH: DJ Fresh on ‘manufacturing a brand new radio station’

In a short video shared by former Kaya FM station manager Greg Maloka, DJ Fresh confirms the soft launch of the new station.

From L-R : Kudzayi Tribabi , Greg Maloka, Unathi Nkayi and DJ Fresh. The four are working on a new station. Picture: gregmaloka/Instagram

This time of year is typically a busy one in the radio industry, as radio stations announce changes to their rosters.

What people didn’t expect was the announcement of a new radio station, which was teased by veterans of the airwaves — DJ Fresh, Unathi Nkayi and Greg Maloka.

“We are grateful to all our friends and partners who came to shower us with their heartfelt support. And thank you for listening in,” Maloka captioned an Instagram post.

In a short video shared by former Kaya FM and YFM station manager Maloka on his Instagram, Fresh confirms the soft launch of the new station.

“Today we were breaking new ground, we were manufacturing a whole brand new radio station, brand new radio shows, there will be a lot of familiar voices familiar faces and familiar vibe and energy,” said the former Metro and YFM jock.

“But totally brand new radio. You can look forward to that,” said Fresh.

938 set for June launch

The said video showed snippets of DJ Fresh and Unathi seated at a table with their headphone on, seemingly broadcasting a radio show.

The video shared by Maloka opens with an aerial shot of Waterfall Corner Shopping Centre in Midrand, where Oskido’s restaurant, Daruma By Oskido, is located. Fresh and Unathi’s broadcast was hosted at the eatery.

The video features other media personalities, including former Metro FM broadcaster Sam Lehoko, marketing and branding expert Thebe Ikalafeng, and DJ Kenzhero.

“It’s a soft launch cause we go in hard winter, the first of June. Hashtag 938 What’s Next…excellence is next, greatness is next, evolution is next, quality is next, luxury is next-we are next,” said Unathi.

Station frequency

The name of the station, which is yet to be officially launched, is 938.

“A really exciting day we launched with our first batch of talent, DJ Fresh and Uanthi. Just did a four-hour special and we’ve invited all our friends, all our stakeholders and everybody else around the community to come with us and start building this baby,” said Maloka.

Maloka is a revered figure in South African radio. He was at the helm at YFM in the mid-90s when the station was in what is considered its golden period.

“Truly an honour to be doing this with you again,” commented Unathi in a separate post by Maloka about the new station.

“I owe you my radio career and I love it.”

The 93.8 frequency is used by the community radio station, Mix FM.

“The community was very receptive of 93.8. This is a station for the people,” said Kudzayi Tribabi in the said video. Tribabi’s LinkedIn profile lists him as the station manager of Mix FM.

“New radio station, new baby, new moments and you know what, for it to be hosted at Daruma By Oskido is ahh,” DJ and entrepreneur Oskido said, expressing his excitement about the station’s launch.

