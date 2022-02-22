Royal news: Harry to miss Philip’s memorial, Queen’s staff test positive for Covid

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal update, Prince Harry may be absent at his grandfather, Prince Phillip’s memorial service because of his ongoing legal battle with the UK Government.

Childcare experts have revealed some of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tactics to get their children to behave and we also have an update on Princess Charlene’s wellbeing which was shared by her husband. Some of the Queen’s royal staff have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Prince Harry set to miss Prince Philip’s memorial service

The royal family is planning to have a Thanksgiving service on 29 March 2022 at Westminster Abbey to honour the late Prince Philip who passed away last April at the age of 99.

Prince Harry was set to head to the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet in time to attend the Thanksgiving service, as well as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but it seems as though the Duke of Sussex will not be in attendance for these events due to the ongoing legal battle he has with the UK Government over security measures.

Sometime in January, Harry’s legal representation released a statement revealing the UK government had made the decision to ban him from paying for police protection while he and his family visit the country.

When Meghan and Harry stepped down from their royal duties and titles, they lost their taxpayer-funded security. This, however, was not a problem for the Duke of Sussex, as he stated that he is willing to pay out-of-pocket for the police protection.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting tactics revealed

Speaking to Express UK, childcare experts from Babysense have revealed Kate and William’s parenting tactics to get their children to behave.

“Details have been released about Kate and William’s “house rules” when it comes to disciplining their children.

“These include opting for a ‘chat sofa’ instead of a naughty step and when a row or form of confrontation erupts, Kate or William will take the child in question to another room to be spoken to about their behaviour,” said the childcare experts.

The childcare experts further explained: “Although there is no right or wrong way to parent a child, the techniques Kate and William implement show that they prefer to speak to their children about their behaviour and why it’s unacceptable.

“This is a technique many parents use and believe will help their child understand why they are being disciplined more clearly.

“A naughty step is used in many households across the country and involves the child sitting in silence on the step, usually for one minute for every year they have been born, which many parents believe to be an effective disciplinary method.”

Speaking to the Monaco-Matin newspaper, Prince Albert of Monaco revealed that his wife, Princess Charlene is doing much better and that he hopes she will be back at home focusing on her royal duties again very soon.

“Princess Charlene is doing much better, and I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon,” said Albert.

Charlene has been receiving treatment from a wellness facility outside of Monaco after spending six months in South Africa due to an ear, nose and throat infection which had prohibited her from travelling back home.

In a statement released by the Palace last month, it was said that Charlene “is currently continuing in a satisfactory and very encouraging way”, however, the statement also made note that the Princess’s full recovery would still take several more weeks.

Several of Queen Elizabeth II’s staff test positive for Covid-19

According to Bang Showbiz, several of the Queen’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus after it was revealed on Sunday that the Queen had been suffering mild, cold-like symptoms after contracting the virus.

The staff at Windsor Castle are regularly tested for the virus, as well as the visitors who are planning to see the Queen.

The Queen is receiving medical attention but still plans to continue doing light work from Windsor Castle during her journey to recovery.