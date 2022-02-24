Rick Riky’s wife: Who is Bianca Naidoo?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

As fans and the entertainment fraternity still grapple with the loss of Riky Rick (real name Rikhado Makhado), they have also made sure to spare a thought for his family, his wife Bianca Naidoo and their two children.

The Makhado family confirmed the artist’s passing with “profound sadness” on Wednesday afternoon and the artist is said to have taken his own life according to anonymous sources close to the family.

People have sent their condolences to the Makhado family and their thoughts to Bianca during this extremely difficult time. Former The Real Housewives for Johannesburg star and businesswoman Olwethu Leshabane said, “Lifting you up Bianca. I can’t imagine your pain. I’m so sorry Sis.”

Often described as “shy” and “awkward,” Bianca tends to shy away from the spotlight and was usually seen on Riky Rick’s social media posts and recently a video he posted of them dancing together.



The video which was sweet in its nature showed Riky openly loving his wife but the video caught the attention of “netcitizens” who assumed Bianca looked “unhappy and bored.”

Who is Bianca Naidoo, Riky Rick’s wife?

Businesswoman

Bianca is from Isipingo in KwaZulu-Natal. She is the mother of two children, a son and a daughter. Her daughter is from a previous relationship and her son with Riky was born in 2014. Riky Rick and Bianca got married in 2014.

She has career experience in advertising, broadcasting and as a teenager worked in retail. She took the decision to be a full-time business manager for her rapper husband. Before making this decision her career in broadcasting included working as a traffic and on-air production coordinator at Fox International Channels.

In an interview with Leshabane’s Art of a Superwomen, Bianca said she is very supportive of her husband, helping out wherever needed be including their recent business venture which saw them buying a barbershop from franchise Legends Barber.

She views her mother as her role model, “she did everything for us, I’ve always looked to live up to the example that she set for us.”

In the interview, she also talked about how she chose to raise their children by being a present mother and consciously making the decision not to have help. Bianca added the reason for this was to spend as much time with her children and that it is a balancing act.

A private person

Talking about her lack of presence on social media, Bianca is not on any main social media platforms except for Linkedin. She told the magazine publication she is naturally a private person and worked hard for her privacy.

“Particularly in an environment where it seems like everyone is comparing himself against others.”