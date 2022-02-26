‘A true leader’ – Riky Rick’s business partners, Legends Barber speak out

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Condolences continued to pour in following the death of musician Rikhado ‘Riky Rick’ Makhado earlier this week, and Legends Barbers have shared their tributes.

Riky Rick brought into the popular franchise of the barbershop with his wife Bianca Naidoo in 2019. Legends Barber has been awarded as the best barbershop in the African continent and was founded by Sheldon Tatchell.

The franchise barbershop has several locations around the country.

Riky Rick’s franchise store was in Waterfall Corner, Midrand in Johannesburg. TV presenter, Lalla Hirayama shared she was going to put candles down in front of the Legends Barbershop and asked others to do the same.

Dozens heeded her call and dozens of flowers, candles, balloons and cards have filled up in front of the store.

Flowers, candles filled in front of Riky Rick’s barbershop. Picture: Instagram/ LegendsBarber

Legends Barber posted an emotional video tribute, which showed the cards and messages of how Riky Rick’s loss has impacted so many people. The caption read: “We will miss you.”

Adding: “You showed us the true meaning of what it takes to be a leader.”

It was widely reported this week that Riky Rick took his own life and fellow artists have dedicated their social media platforms to pay tribute to him.

The Makhado family released details of his funeral service on Friday.

The funeral will take place at a private ceremony in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 1 March from 10am.

“The family have planned an intimate gathering for his send-off. The service will be live-streamed,” the statement read.

A special tribute will take place on 4 March attended by close friends, family and selected media. The tribute will also be live-streamed from 10am.

“The Makhado family are deeply moved by the global outpouring of support over the past three days.”