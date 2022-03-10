DJ Dimplez funeral and memorial service details announced

Lerato Maimela

The music and entertainment industry suffered another loss after it was announced on Sunday that Boitumelo Mooi, commonly known as DJ Dimplez had passed away.

The Mooi family released a statement moments after the news broke confirming that DJ Dimplez had indeed passed away after suffering a sudden brain hemorrhage.

“It is with deep sadness that the Mooi family announces the untimely passing of Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, popularly known as DJ Dimplez.

“He passed away on 6 March 2022, from a sudden brain haemorrhage,” the statement read.

On Wednesday, the Mooi family announced that Boitumelo will be laid to rest on Friday, 11 March 2022, in an intimate private funeral ceremony to be attended by his family.

The family added that a live stream of the funeral will be available on the day to all of those who would like to join them in celebrating the life of Dj Dimplez.

The Mooi family also announced that there will be an official memorial by the Pop Bottles team, and everyone who would love to attend is more than welcome to, ensuring that they stick to Covid regulations.

“There will be an official memorial by the Pop Bottles team where all are welcome, sticking to COVID regulation numbers and protocol,” said the Mooi family. The details for the memorial will be announced after the funeral.

Boitumelo broke into the music industry in 2014 when he released popular summer South African anthems such as Way Up, Vacation, and Yaya.

The disc jockey also featured on Riky Rick’s song titled Amantombazane which featured other big names in the industry such as K.O, OkMalumKoolKat, Kwesta, Kid X, Nadia Nakai, Maggz, and Ginger Bread Man.