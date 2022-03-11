WATCH: ‘I’ve got Bentley problems’ says Zola 7 as MaMkhize ‘kidnaps’ him for the day

Lerato Maimela

South African businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize recently had the opportunity to spend some time with musician and television personality Bonginkosi ‘Zola 7’ Dlamini.

Taking to social media, MaMkhize shared some pictures and a video of herself, her son Andile Mpisane and Zola 7 spending some time in her home getting to know each other better, and giving the musician a chance to ride around in her Bentley.

In one of the videos, Bonginkosi joked around and said that he was kept captive by MaMkhize in her home, but MaMkhize assured him that he was definitely not kidnapped, and that he was invited to come spend the day with her just so that she could show him some love.

Taking to the caption of one of her posts, MaMkhize urged people not to turn a blind eye to Zola’s situation, and to come together to help him in anyway they can.

“Spending some much needed time with my brother @jamazola7. Guys, I just want to encourage all of us to do the right thing especially when it comes to one of our own.

“Zola is an unsung hero who has been a catalyst for change in our society for many years. Let’s not turn a blind eye,” said MaMkhize.

In the caption of a different post, Shauwn thanked all the people in Kwazulu-Natal for the contributions they have made towards assisting Dlamini.

She then went on to say that she hopes each and every person is blessed for their generosity, and also believes that a lot more can be done to help Zola out.

“Thank you to those in KZN for raising your hands and contributing to assist our beloved Zola 7. I pray that God blesses your generous hearts and that it doesn’t just stop here.

“More can be done if we come together because izandla ziyagezana,” said MaMkhize in the caption of her post.

The musician recently gave in to sharing his banking details with the public after many of his fans and followers urged him to provide them with the details so they could send him some money to help him out.

In a recent social media post, Bonginkosi said that he was too proud in the past to receive a helping hand from others, but has realised that the right and respectful thing to do was to not reject the helping hand of others.