The Wife: Khanyi and Mondli explain infamous sex scene, win fans over

Kaunda Selisho

For weeks, fans of The Wife have been lamenting over the direction in which the show is going and have even expressed their desire to stop watching the show. These comments seem to have gotten to the show’s new lead actress Khanyi Mbau and she has taken it upon herself to address fans’ concerns.



Following a viral thread in which she first acknowledged the concerns of fans of The Wife and the Hlomu book series, Khanyi participated in a Twitter Space with her co-star Mondli Makhoba which enabled them to chat to fans directly.

Those who tuned in to the live audio stream shared their thoughts on the official hashtag #TheWifeShowmaxSpace.



The space also comes after the pair engaged in an explicit sex scene as their characters Zandile and Nkosana which left audiences of The Wife shook at the never-before-seen sex scene on such a widely available and widely viewed South African show.



Mbau and Nkosana explained to fans that there was no penetration in the scene and that it was purely acting (much to the disappointment of some).

Because sex scenes aren’t commonplace on South African television, fans were convinced that the pair were engaging in penetrative sex.



Khanyi and Mondli broke down the mechanics of filming such a scene and what techniques they use to make things seem so real.

The space seems to have helped the pair win fans over as they have been gushing about the space even hours after it ended.



The Wife on Showmax is now in its second season and the show has shifted focus from Hlomu (Mbali Mavimbela) and Mqhele (Bonko Khoza) to Zandile and Nkosana.



It has also become more of a crime drama than a romance drama and this is part of what has upset fans of the show.



In her viral thread, Khanyi promised that she and the team would work to improve The Wife and give fans what they want to only time will tell if this happens.

