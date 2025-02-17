Khanyi Mbau and boyfriend back together: ‘Where would I go with a thigh laminated in bold with his name?’

Khanyi announced their breakup earlier this month.

Just under a month after media personality Khanyi Mbau announced her breakup with partner Kudzai Mushonga, the Netflix star returned to social media, revealing they had kissed and made up.

Earlier this month, Mbau took to Instagram to share that she had “finally found the courage” to leave Mushonga, citing that he had done some bad things.

“He was a good guy, but he did some bad things. He tried everything he could to make it up to me. I did most of my grieving while we were together.

“I finally found the courage to leave. And, of course, I wish him the best,” she wrote in a now-deleted post.

Khanyi Mbau: ‘Listen, don’t judge’

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Mbau shared that she was on her way to her partner after “he called” and asked her to address their issues.

“He called, demanded I address the bad things he did, and asked to attend the funeral that made me mourn. I cried… he listened. Now, I’m in the car he sent, headed home.”

She added, “Don’t ask! He didn’t entertain my rubbish. We are adults!! (Listen, don’t judge.) Besides, where would I go with a thigh laminated in bold with his name!”

This is not the first time Mbau and Mushonga have aired their relationship issues on social media.

In 2021, the couple trended after Mushonga reported Mbau missing, claiming she had gone to the salon and never returned home — while Mbau had actually taken a flight back to South Africa (SA) from Dubai.

Mushonga posted several Instagram stories and videos expressing his disappointment that she had not informed him about her return to South Africa.

Mushonga also went on an Instagram live stream where he spoke about how heartbroken he was over Mbau’s departure.

“After everything we’ve been through, I don’t know if this is the part where we’re breaking up? I went crazy trying to find Khanyi… We didn’t fight, we didn’t argue. I should have known.

“What did I do wrong for you to turn against me? Even the place you’re sleeping at tonight in SA, and where your daughter is… Baby, you know I handled that! I pay for everything.”

After all the drama, the pair eventually reconciled and will this year celebrate five years of their relationship.

