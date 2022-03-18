‘Shudu was robbed’ – SA reacts to Miss World outcome

Citizen Reporter

As horrible as people on social media can often be when they want to, they can be equally as supportive and this was the case when Twitter users rallied behind Shudufadzo “Shudu” Musida for her Miss World appearance.



The 2022 Miss World pageant took place on Thursday, 17 March 2022 and aired between the early hours of 2am and 5am in South Africa.



A significant number of die-hard fans stayed up to watch the competition and live-tweeted their thoughts and feelings about the proceedings of the pageant which took place at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in Puerto Rico.

Everyone, repeat after us:

SHUDU FOR MISS WORLD!!!! ????????????????



Her incredibly beautiful gown is made by the Cape Town designer @WKGautier.



Photographer @WillemBotha #shuduformissworld #shudu #missworld2021 pic.twitter.com/HwHskMccNk— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) March 17, 2022

Twitter users rallied behind Shudu using the hashtag #shuduformissworld.



The showstopper that she wore was a beautiful gown designed and made by Cape Town designer WK Gautier.

Shudu was robbed, yeah I said it! — Inferno (@Elle_lwani) March 17, 2022

Shudu along with Palesa Molefe from Botswana were the African favourites and the fact that they didn’t progress to the later stages of the competition upset many viewers from the region.

Nonetheless, most people took the time out to share words of encouragement with her, making sure to emphasize that they still saw her as a queen – a far cry from the abuse she suffered when she was first crowned.

She first made the top 40 of the Miss World pageant back in January and was set to compete in the competition which was set to take place in December 2021.

Shudu was robbed and that's the only valid convo #shuduformissworld #MissWorld— ANGEL DOLLARS (@realbarfe) March 17, 2022

You did your best Shudu , we are proud of you Queen #shuduformissworld pic.twitter.com/sPL08q7qsy— Pardo! ???? ???????????????? (@Queen_Pardo) March 17, 2022

The pageant was postponed due to Covid-19 health and safety concerns shortly after contestants had travelled to compete and everything had to be put on ice.

This week, the queens returned to Puerto Rico to compete for the coveted title which went to 23-year-old Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

She takes over from Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica who is now the longest-reigning Miss World in history.



Compiled by Kaunda Selisho