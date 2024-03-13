Meet the new Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszková

The blonde beauty from the Czech Republic is only the second Czech to represent the country in the Miss World beauty pageant.

While Miss World SA, Claude Mashego had her sights firmly set on walking away with the dazzling blue crown, it was Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic who was crowned as the 71st Miss World 2024.

The Miss World beauty pageant took place on Saturday, 9 March at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, India.

Mashego made it to the Top 40 of the pageant, and while she didn’t win the coveted crown, she says she is grateful to have been able to fulfil one of her longstanding dreams.

“I got to walk the @missworld stage. History for me and others was made. Being the inaugural @missworldsouthafrica and securing a top 40 placement, as well as placements in 4 of 6 fast track events, 3 finalist and 1 semifinalist placements,” the South African beauty title holder wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

‘We fought the good fight’

Mashego says her goal, leading up to the competition, was to stand on the Miss World stage on the finale night, look back on her journey and be absolutely content with what she put out there, regardless of the outcome.

“The journey was fulfilling, challenging and required a much higher version of me. I poured my heart and soul into this journey, made a lot of sacrifices, and I couldn’t be prouder of myself.”

Meet your Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszková

Prior to winning Miss Czech Republic 2022, the 25-year-old was studying law at Charles University in Prague, and management at MCI Management Centre Innsbruck in Innsbruck.

Pyszková is also a model who walked the planks for two designers at the Haute Couture Fashion Week in January this year.

Her first show was for Greek designer Celia Kritharioti and the second show for Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

The new Miss World works with the Sonta initiative, who focuses on providing quality education for children. In July 2022, a completely new fully equipped school was opened in Tanzania, where Krystyna and the Sonta team currently guide 320 children to a brighter future through their educational programs and English classes.

