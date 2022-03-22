Nadia Nakai and her boyfriend AKA pack on the PDA

Lethabo Malatsi

Nadia Nakai and her boyfriend Kiernan “AKA” Forbes got all steamy and cosy on stage during a recent performance.

A video of both the rapper and her boyfriend made the rounds on social media – Twitter and TikTok -showing the couple dancing to AKA’s song ‘Jika.’

The video also showed the 34-year-old kissing Nadia on the cheek.

Nadia Nakai Kandava née Dlamini is a South African rapper, songwriter and television personality of Zimbabwean heritage.

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known professionally as AKA, is a South African rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur.

The Composure hitmaker was born and raised in Cape Town, Western Cape.

The new couple made their relationship public on their personal Instagram accounts on 4 March this year.

The 31-year-old ‘Naa Meaan’ hitmaker, Nadia, also appears in Africa’s first Netflix reality show titled Young, Famous & African and had been labelled “fans favourite” since the release of the show on Friday, 18 March.

However, the show was filmed last year (2021), so some may get confused about the songwriter’s current relationship status as the reality show, shows a brief glimpse of the ‘Ragga Ragga’ rapper’s previous relationship with American rapper Vic Mensa.

On the show, it seemed as though Nadia and Vic’s relationship was not as stable as people thought.

Her Young, Famous & African co-star, Khanyi Mbau even tried to hook her friend, Nadia, up with Tanzanian musician Diamond Platinumz.

The shoot was last year sis, Nadia and AKA are recent news— Swati Khal (@Sydney_Maliba) March 21, 2022

Who is Vic Mensa?

Victor Kwesi Mensah, known professionally as Vic Mensa, is an American rapper and singer and he is signed to Roc Nation.

He was a member of the group “Kids These Days,” which broke up in May 2013, Thereafter he released his debut solo mixtape Innanetape.

Twitter responses to Nadia and AKA’s PDA

Although people judged the relationship at first, tweeps were gushing over the couple’s latest video.

“Good to see AKA has already healed and probably knocking boots with Nadia Nakai,” one tweep said.

This comes after Aka lost his fiance to the silent killer, depression, in early February 2021.

“‘Every other fling in my past was just practice for me b***h you bad as can be’ – AKA. Nadia N’AKA’i occupies that position now and rea e bona ntwenna,” another Twitter user said.