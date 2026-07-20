WATCH: Nonku Williams reveals cosmetic surgery, MAFS Mzansi trends and Jay-Z’s star-studded celebration

Catch the latest Weekly Lifestyle Wrap, featuring reality TV transformations and trending entertainment stories that fans are buzzing about.

From celebrity transformations and reality TV to international music moments, our weekly lifestyle wrap and entertainment headlines kept fans talking.

Reality TV star Nozipho Ntshangase, best known for The Mommy Club, has unveiled the results of her latest cosmetic procedure.

About a year after documenting her tummy tuck journey, Ntshangase revealed that she recently underwent a mini facelift with the same surgeon.

She has openly shared her cosmetic surgery experiences with followers, offering a level of transparency that has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

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Meanwhile, Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3 continues to gain momentum after its second episode trended online. Viewers welcomed new couples, with Lorinda and Robyn quickly emerging as fan favourites thanks to their instant chemistry.

However, another pairing featuring reality TV personality Princess has left audiences divided, with many questioning whether the relationship will succeed.

Rihanna and Beyoncé perform at Jay-Z celebration

Internationally, music fans were captivated by Jay-Z’s three-night celebration marking 30 years of his landmark debut album.

(File photo) Jay-Z looks on prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium on 8 February 2026 in Santa Clara, California. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images North America /AFP

The performances featured surprise appearances from Rihanna and Beyoncé, with Rihanna making a rare return to the stage after several years away from live performances.

The event has been widely praised as a celebration of Jay-Z’s career and influence.

In another story, the daughter of late actress Connie Chiume, Nothando Mabuza, has appealed for public support after being accepted into a performing arts conservatory programme in Los Angeles.

She is hoping to raise approximately R150 000 to cover the costs of attending the prestigious programme.

Finally, the inquest into the death of Anele Tembe has once again been postponed.

New court dates have been set for September, as several witnesses are still expected to testify, extending the family’s wait for answers more than five years after her death.

The late AKA and his late fiancée Anele Tembe. Picture: Instagram @akaworldwide

Those are some of the biggest lifestyle and entertainment stories making headlines this week.