Andrea Johnson under scrutiny as IDAC oversight office confirms complaints

The Office of the IDAC Oversight Judge has confirmed it is handling formal complaints against Advocate Andrea Johnson, head of South Africa’s anti‑corruption directorate, amid mounting public scrutiny and media pressure.

The confirmation comes just days after the oversight office was formally established under retired Justice Takalani Raulinga, appointed to chair the newly created watchdog.

Complaint

Spokesperson Tiyisela Max Mpuzana said the complaints are receiving attention through the Office’s established processes.

“The Office does not ordinarily comment on complaints received or matters under consideration. However, given the exceptional public interest in this matter, the numerous media enquiries received, and the fact that the existence of the complaints is already in the public domain, the Office considers it appropriate to confirm their receipt,” Mpuzana said.

He added that the complaints are being assessed in line with the Office’s statutory mandate and applicable legal framework.

Whistleblowers

Mpuzana stressed that the Office remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting whistleblowers and complainants who make disclosures in good faith.

“The reporting of alleged corruption and misconduct is an essential feature of constitutional accountability and the rule of law,” he said.

He noted that there is no hard‑and‑fast rule regarding the protection or publication of the identity of persons against whom complaints have been lodged. Disclosure or confidentiality depends on the circumstances of each case, including public interest, legality, procedural fairness, and the rights of affected parties.

Integrity

“The receipt of a complaint does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing, nor should it be interpreted as evidence of misconduct. Every complaint is considered independently, objectively, and in accordance with the principles of procedural fairness,” Mpuzana said.

To safeguard the integrity of its processes and the rights of all concerned, the Office said it will not comment further on the substance of the complaints or any investigative steps while the matter remains under consideration.