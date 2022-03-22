Jacques Potgieter finds his biological mom (and sister)

Renate Engelbrecht

Former Springbok rugby player, Jacques Potgieter took to Instagram over the weekend with a photo he probably once thought he might never be able to post.

He shared a photo of himself next to an older blonde woman whom he then mentioned is his biological mother. And, by the looks of things, she is the woman he has been searching for, for 35 years.

“After 35 years I finally found my biological mother. There are no words to describe this feeling. #motherandson #blessed #grateful,” he wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of himself with his blue-eyed biological mother.

Jacques Potgieter’s family and friends seem to share in his joy with his wife, Angelique Gerber saying: “So incredible.”

Her mother, Lynette Stemmet also commented by saying: “Very happy for you. Now your soul can come to rest, and you can do everything for your family, especially your three beautiful children who need it so much. Love you lots.”

But, that’s not all. There was a follow-up post earlier this morning, which has since been deleted.

Jacques Potgieter shared a photo of him and a young blonde on his lap this morning, baffling fans and friends with a new face on his feed.

He captioned the photo in which he and the young woman smiles happily at the camera with: “For those of you that wondered who this girl was on my lap, its my sister. Finally, I am not the only child anymore.”

His sister, Monique Bernardt who goes by @muis_bernardt on Instagram also commented on the post of him and his biological mother, saying: “Finally our family is complete.”

Fans have been commenting on the photo of him and his mom, saying that they are very happy for him. Some even shared their stories of finding their biological parents after years of searching too.