PICS: The Wife’s Bonko Khoza and spouse Lesego share stunning Umembeso photos

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The actor’s lives on the successful The Wife series on Showmax has thrown them into the spotlight for the past several months and one of the leads, Bonko Khoza, who portrays the role of Mqhele is very much taken.

Khoza plays the tough, at times menacing, abusive and loving partner to Hlomu.

In real life, he is married to his partner, content creator Lesego Khoza.

The couple recently had their Umembeso (traditional wedding) dressed in their best Zulu attire.

Lesego and Bonko celebrated their one year anniversary after having their white wedding nuptials on 13 March 2021.

Bonko thanked their friends, family and colleagues for attending their special day. They both shared on Instagram a verse from the Bible, 1 Corinthians‬ ‭13:1-3‬ ‭NLT‬‬.

“If I could speak all the languages of earth and of angels, but didn’t love others, I would only be a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. If I had the gift of prophecy, and if I understood all of God’s secret plans and possessed all knowledge, and if I had such faith that I could move mountains, but didn’t love others, I would be nothing. If I gave everything I have to the poor and even sacrificed my body, I could boast about it; but if I didn’t love others, I would have gained nothing,” the verse reads.

Mr and Mrs Khoza wore coordinated outfits by designers Royalty M&W and Nothando Mkhwanazi.

The custom made design has colours of beige, outlines of dark blue navy and intricate circles.

Bonko wore his custom made suit with beige pants, sneakers and umqhele (a traditional Zulu band).

Lesego’s dress had the same pattern, a leopard print piece integrated into the dress with a light cream African basket crown.

In pictures, Bonko Khoza and Lesego Khoza’s umbeseso outfits

Bonko Khoza and Lesego Khoza traditional outfits for their umembeso. Picture: Instagram

Bonko Khoza and Lesego Khoza all smiles during their traditional wedding. Picture: Instagram

Mr and Mrs Khoze. Picture: Instagram