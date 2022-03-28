Eben Etzebeth engaged – “I have never wanted to hear the yes-word so badly”

Renate Engelbrecht

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth treated his girlfriend, Anlia van Rensburg to one of the best birthdays ever last week by going down on one knee and asking her to marry him.

“By far the best day of my life!” the actress-singer wrote on Instagram, sharing images of the magical moment with fans and friends. “I am the happiest woman on earth! Thank you that you gave me an unforgettable birthday! It was a holy moment and I don’t know if I have ever been that speechless. You are just everything, @ebenetzebeth4. On life with you!”

READ: Jacques Potgieter finds his biological mom (and sister)

The Raised by Wolves and Getroud met Rugby actress also shared an in-the-moment story on Instagram in which Eben Etzebeth is on one knee, holding out the engagement ring in front of her.

The couple got engaged in Hyères along the romantic French Riviera. In their official engagement photos, Anlia wore a short, floral dress with black boots, while Eben looked gallant in jeans and vellies coupled with a crisp white shirt.

The number 4 lock captioned his Instagram photos of their engagement by saying: “The start of the rest of our life! I have never wanted to hear the yes-word so badly. You have made me the happiest human on the planet. Happy birthday, @anliastar. Looking forward to spending the rest of my life with you!”

Not long after their engagement, the rugby player shared a photo of him kitted out in his Myomaster Myoair pneumatic compression system, saying his knees are still feeling a little weak after the big day, thanking the brand for helping him recover.

He later shared another photo of the two of them on the beach at La Londe-les-Maures, in which she flashes her ring, and he pops some bubbly in celebration of the big moment.

Eben Etzebeth is currently playing rugby in Toulon, France.