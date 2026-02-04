‘Best three years of my life’: Eben Etzebeth celebrates wedding anniversary with Anlia

The couple tied the knot on 4 February 2023 at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek.

Springbok rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife, actress Anlia Etzebeth, are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, 4 February.

The couple married on 4 February 2023 at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape.

On their wedding day, Eben wore a tailored suit from Sartorial Cloth, while Anlia wore a custom wedding dress by Anel Botha Couture, with her look completed by makeup artist Alicia and hairstylist Sanmarie Botha.

According to The Perfect Proposal, which assisted with the wedding planning, Anlia had clear ideas from the start.

“She wanted the look to be timeless, classic, and elegant with a touch of island. For example, we used white flowers and greenery with some coconuts for décor,” the publication reported.

“Beste 3 jaar van my lewe [Best three years of my life],” Eben wrote on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

Growing family

The couple are parents to two daughters. Their first daughter was born in January 2024, followed by their second in October 2025.

In September 2025, Anlia shared pictures of her flower garden-themed baby shower, held at Joy Jozi in Dunkeld, Johannesburg.

The event featured soft floral décor and spring-inspired colours. Anlia wore a pastel yellow sleeveless dress, while guests dressed in shades of pink, yellow, and cream to match the theme.

