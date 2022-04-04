Trevor Noah opens up Grammy Awards with jab to Will Smith

Lerato Maimela

South African comedian, Trevor Noah, was the host of this year’s Grammy Awards, and wasted no time making fun of the now infamous Oscars slap that was the main topic of conversation last week.

The 64th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday where stars got together at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to be celebrated and awarded for their brilliant crafts in their respective entertainment sub industries.

The Grammy Awards were held a week after the Academy Awards which was a trending topic for almost a full week due to the uncomfortable and awkward slap which Will Smith gave to Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about Jada-Pinkett Smith and her bald head.

South African comedian and television host Trevor Noah got the chance to host the 64th awards show, and when opening the show, he made it clear that that the Grammy’s would be nothing like the Oscars because he as well as everyone else would be keeping other people’s names out of their mouth.

“Don’t even think of this as an award show. It’s a concert where we are giving out awards, we will be listening to music, dancing, singing, keeping people’s names out of our mouths and we are going to give people awards all throughout the night. So let’s get straight into it,” said Noah.

Chris Rock and Will Smith’s controversial incident sparked many conversations throughout the week on radio and television shows, podcasts, and social media where many people voiced their opinion on the matter and unpacked the ongoing drama between Rock and the Smith family.

Will released a public statement on his social media pages where he apologised to the comedian for publicly humiliating him at the awards show, and expressed that he regrets his actions and is embarrassed by them.

“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. … I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” said Smith.