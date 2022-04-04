Kanye West gifts girlfriend most famous and sought after Birkin in the world, worth R4m

Lethabo Malatsi

American rapper Kanye West splurged a whopping $275k (R4 million) on a limited edition handbag for his new girlfriend Chaney Jones.

Social media influencer Chaney Jones took to her personal Instagram page to share with her 560k followers her new exclusive handbag gifted by her 44-year-old boyfriend, Kanye. She captioned the picture “|Thanks bb (babe)”.

Jones was born on August 28, 1997 in Dover, Delaware. She is a social media influencer and model; and a COO of First State Behavioural Health – a company which offers “counselling provided by trained behavioural professionals.”

Kanye West, also known as Ye, gifted the 24-year-old model a Hermes Birkin handbag worth $275k (approximately R4 million).

The limited edition Hermes bag is made out of silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware.

According to PageSix the Yeezy fashion designer purchased the Birkin bag from Privé Porter- a company specialising in sourcing and delivering authentic Hermes bags. The record producer reportedly watched the bag being delivered to Jones in Houston via FaceTime.

“This is a very limited production bag that was only made in 2004. Other notable owners of this bag are Jeffree Star, who purchased from me, and Bella Hadid. It’s one of the most famous and sought after Birkins in the world,” CEO of Privé Porter, Michelle Berk, told Entertainment Tonight.

“This bag has sold for as high as $300,000. Kanye’s team was adamant that they only wanted this bag, no substitutions. The timing was uncanny as we had just added it to our Metaverse Fashion Week ANFT collection, a huge innovation in luxury ownership and authenticity, and she ended up being the first person to have something of this nature.” Michelle Berk continued.

Timeline

West and Chaney started dating in February, after Ye’s breakup with actress Julia fox after only two months of dating.

The couple was seen together leaving Ye’s listening party for his album Donda 2 at Nobu in Malibu on 7 February. This was followed by a shopping spree in Miami on 24 February at a Balenciaga store before picking up lunch.

In early March the pair started sharing their photos on social media to confirm their relationship.

