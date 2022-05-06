Prince Kaybee buys stake in vineyard, names wine after his son

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Kabelo “Prince Kaybee” Motsamai will be leaving a legacy for his son after the music producer made some impressive business moves.

It was reported by entertainment reporter Phil Mphela that Prince Kaybee had bought a stake in Blue Crane Vineyards at Tulbagh farm in the Western Cape.

The artist all but confirmed the news by retweeting congratulations messages under the post.

As part of the partnership, Prince Kaybee will have a wine called Milani, named after his son. Prince Kaybee and Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo welcomed a baby boy late last year.

The Milani wine is a pinot noir rose and shiraz and only a limited stock will be sold. Tulbagh is a wine and olive farm whose products include extra virgin olive oil and Chenin blanc.

This is a big WIN. Congratulations Kabelo @PrinceKaybee_SA you always work hard in silence and let your success make the noise for you. I stan❤???????? https://t.co/GCcWvwlpic— National Sweetheart ???? (@Ree_Chaka) May 6, 2022

Well done to Prince Kaybee,now this is called class..beutyful work of art…excellency at its best???????? pic.twitter.com/cLrVhT0lou— Menziwokuhle Mawandla????????????️‍♂️ (@MenziwokuhleMa1) May 6, 2022

The slogan of the pinot rose wine is a quote from Prince Kaybee which is; “When there’s music there’s life and where there’s life there’s wine.”

In his personal life, it is not yet known whether Prince Kaybee and Mhlongo are still in a relationship or not. The TV presenter has chosen to share minimal pictures of their son on her Instagram page whilst Prince Kaybee has taken the route of sharing a bit more.

The last picture Zola posted was a Christmas Day photoshoot, which saw her posing with three other family members, and her son.

During the announcement of her pregnancy, Zola said at the time; “My greatest gift. God has awarded me the opportunity to move into the next phase of my life. I am a yummy mummy. Being your mother has been the most sacred duty I have ever taken on. My child you are the epitome of love. We haven’t even met you yet but you have already changed so much in our lives. For that, we are truly blessed.”