‘I’m not gonna lie, this is rocking me’: Prince Kaybee opens up about health battle

Prince Kaybee said medical experts believe he may have an underlying condition affecting his brain.

Award-winning musician Prince Kaybee, real name Kabelo Motsamai, has recently opened up about his ongoing health struggles.

The Charlotte hitmaker revealed that he is suffering from serious amnesia.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kaybee said he was concerned as the condition is beginning to affect both his daily life and emotional wellbeing.

“I suffer from serious amnesia, and I am a bit emotional and frustrated at how my memory is deteriorating,” he wrote.

“I am scared this will lead to missing life opportunities, which will make me very incompetent — and I hate that.”

He added that medical experts believe he may have an underlying condition affecting his brain.

“I wonder how long I can keep what is left of my memory bank,” he shared.

Prince Kaybee: ‘I have kids to raise’

Kaybee said the condition is having a serious impact on him, especially as a father.

“I’m not gonna lie, this is rocking me, man. I have kids to raise,” he added.

The DJ and producer previously revealed that he is a father to 14 children and that his firstborn son, whom he had at the age of 20, is 15.

In 2021, he welcomed a son, Milani, with radio personality Zola Mhlongo.

