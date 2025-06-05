‘I’m not gonna lie, this is rocking me’: Prince Kaybee opens up about health battle

Prince Kaybee said medical experts believe he may have an underlying condition affecting his brain.
Producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram/@princekaybee_sa
Award-winning musician Prince Kaybee, real name Kabelo Motsamai, has recently opened up about his ongoing health struggles.
The Charlotte hitmaker revealed that he is suffering from serious amnesia.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kaybee said he was concerned as the condition is beginning to affect both his daily life and emotional wellbeing.
“I suffer from serious amnesia, and I am a bit emotional and frustrated at how my memory is deteriorating,” he wrote.
“I am scared this will lead to missing life opportunities, which will make me very incompetent — and I hate that.”
He added that medical experts believe he may have an underlying condition affecting his brain.
“I wonder how long I can keep what is left of my memory bank,” he shared.
Prince Kaybee: ‘I have kids to raise’
Kaybee said the condition is having a serious impact on him, especially as a father.
“I’m not gonna lie, this is rocking me, man. I have kids to raise,” he added.
The DJ and producer previously revealed that he is a father to 14 children and that his firstborn son, whom he had at the age of 20, is 15.
In 2021, he welcomed a son, Milani, with radio personality Zola Mhlongo.
