WATCH: ‘For mom’– Lady Du gifts her mother a Mercedes Benz

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Amapiano musician Lady Du ( real name Dudu Ngwenya) gifted her mom a Mercedes Benz, Kompressor.

The artist posted the emotional video, as her mother couldn’t believe her daughter had bought her a new car.

Lady Du’s mom was speechless when she saw the vehicle and couldn’t even take the keys when they were handed to her.

The musician crying, said, “this car is for you mama”. The Mercedes had customised number plates that read, “For Mom”.

“Today was the most emotional day of my life. I told her I wanted to take her out since I didn’t yesterday, MOM thank you for teaching me God, for being the strongest woman I know,” she said on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Lady Du’s father spoke out against her after she alleged she grew up in a poor household. Some netcitizens claimed they grew up with the Woza hitmaker, alleging she was a rich child in their neighbourhood.

In a viral video shared on social media, Lady Du’s father, popularly known as DJ Choc, denied his daughter’s claims, saying she made up the fact that she grew up in poverty, adding he had afforded her a great life.

“I don’t know what Lady Du is talking about when she says she grew up poor. I worked hard and did everything for her in the world. She then went and h*ed around and ate money with all these men and she continues to spend money on these men.

“What is she doing now? She did not grow up poor, she had everything she needed. She is who she is because of me. Today you see me as a piece of sh*t but she can go around telling people she grew up poor,” he ranted.

He further went on to call his daughter a “dog.” Lady Du responded to her father’s video and told TshisaLIVE her words were taken out of context and reached out to her dad to resolve the matter. The artist said she hadn’t watched the video but was informed about it as she was trending on Twitter. The star attempted to speak to her dad who said he is “hurting”.

“He’s hurting and I want to get to the point and find out what is the problem. If a person is hurt and they do it to that extent, I need to do it, not by myself but with elders, so we get to the bottom of why and what got him to that state.”

