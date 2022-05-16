Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tie the knot?

Lerato Maimela

The first born Kardashian sister and mother of four, Kourtney Kardashian, is finally a bride after saying her “I do’s” to her musician partner in a legal wedding ceremony.

People recently reported that the pair finally got the chance to exchange wedding vows over the weekend in a small and intimate wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, with their closest friends and family members.

According to the publication, an insider revealed that Travis and Kardashian decided to get married legally before their big wedding, which is set to take place soon.

“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon. All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited,” said the source.

Some time in April, the socialite and her drummer boyfriend took a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they had a practice wedding with an Elvis Presley impersonator with no official marriage licence.

Kourtney shared a series of candid photographs from the fake wedding, where the two of them are seen kissing one another, and dashing out of the chapel holding hands and smiling.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no licence). Practice makes perfect,” said Kardashian.

Barker and Kardashian got engaged in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California, less than a year after making their relationship official.