WATCH: Inside Tamia Mpisane’s daughters lavish nursery

Celebrations are underway at the Mpisane household as the family welcomes their new addition.

Tamia Mpisane recently gave birth to her first daughter, Miaandy. Her husband, Andile Mpisane, became a father for the third time.

Moments after Miaandy was born, her grandmother Shauwn Mkhize took to social media to announce her successful birth and delivery, and also shared the news that the new mom was recovering well in the hospital.

On Tuesday, Tamia and Andile finally took their newborn daughter home, and when they had arrived at Mamkhize’s house, Tamia and Miaandy were met with an extravagant “welcome home” celebration which was attended by their closest family members.

In the video shared by the social media influencer, the family is seen being fetched from the hospital and taken to their home where they arrive to pink balloons placed all over the pillars of the house to welcome baby Miaandy.

As the couple enters the home and head to their baby’s room, they are met with more pink, gold and white celebratory decorations which leads them straight to the baby room.

When they finally make it to the baby room, which Tamia has not yet seen, she is surprised and overjoyed to see Miaandy’s adorable bedroom which has been given a white and pink theme, and has been decorated with teddy bears, pink balloons, as well as toys which she will get the chance to play with once she is older.

The cupboards of the bedroom have been filled with adorable tiny designer baby clothes, blankets, clothes and accessories, as well as baby booties.

There is also a massive flat screen television in the bedroom which reads ”Welcome home baby Miaandy”.

In the caption of her post, Tamia expressed how happy and excited she was to take their daughter home, and how in love she is with baby Miaandy, even though she is just two days old.

“Today has been so special and one of the most memorable days of my life. We finally got to take our beautiful baby girl home. She’s only two days old and I’m madly in love with her, I can’t believe she’s mine and I thank God for trusting me with her,” said Tamia.

She also shared how grateful she is to her husband for never leaving her side through the 22 hours of labour, and expressed how much she loves him and appreciates him.

“@andilempisane10 22 hours of labour and you never left my side. I’m so grateful for your love and support. We did it babe,” said the new mom.

The girl mom ended off her post by thanking everyone for their love and support, and also thanking her family for the warm “welcome home” celebration.

“Lastly, I would just like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the support and well wishes, most of all thank you so so much to my family for such an amazing homecoming. Baby Miaandy is so blessed,” said Mpisane.