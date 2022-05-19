Makhadzi left distraught, but unharmed after shooting in Tshwane

Lerato Maimela

South African singer and entertainer Makhadzi was left counting her blessings this weekend after a robbery took place which almost took her life.

According to SowetanLIVE, the Ghanama hitmaker was the target of a robbery which took place on Saturday night at Ga-Rankuwa Shisanyana, in Pretoria, where she was set to perform.

The co-owner of Open Mic Records, Lionel Jamela revealed to the publication in a statement that two armed men approached the singer who was standing by her car. The men pointed a gun at her before taking her valuable possessions.

After she was robbed, Makhadzi and her dancers ran back inside the venue while screaming for help. This resulted in the gunmen shooting in their direction.

Jamela said that Makhadzi and her dancers were unharmed. He also shared that Makhadzi felt that she was being targeted.

In the statement, Open Mic Records said the musician and her team drove to the nearest police station to open a case. They also requested an escort to leave Ga-Rankuwa, after noticing a strange car following them when they left the venue.

“Everyone who was in the parking lot ran away. Upon leaving the venue we (Makhazi, dancers and me) noticed a car following us, we went to the nearest police station. We opened a case at Ga-Rankuwa police station. Police even escorted us out of Ga-Rankuwa,” said Jamela.

The Kulakwe hitmaker made headlines in April after announcing that she will be launching her very own skin care brand called Mavoda.

“Let me introduce you to Mavoda, the product by myself Makhadzi. I have been working on this one for years now. So many sleepless nights perfecting it for everyone. For both male and female skins. Your children will also love it. Mavoda is a family product,” said Makhadzi.

The brand has been doing incredibly well since its release, and it is currently sold out in most stores with the musician promising to work hard to get it back onto the shelves.

