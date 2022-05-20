Meet ‘Boer Soek ’n Vrou’’s Bu-Anda, a tomboy influencer making things pretty

Renate Engelbrecht

During the 14th season of Boer Soek ’n Vrou, one of farmer Petri’s top three women, Bu-Anda, withdrew from the process even before the selection stage, catching him and the viewers by surprise. The blonde has since been making waves on social media, having gained a huge following during the Boer Soek ’n Vrou process.

Bu-Anda Laubscher is an interior designer and project manager by profession, but the exposure on television has made her already influential social feed, become even more popular overnight. She is making waves online with her living-in-the-moment Instagram posts, with a following that stands on almost 15,000 as well as her interior design page’s inspirational décor tips and trends.

Bu-Anda opened an Instagram account called Buanda.za on which she shares the most beautiful interior posts since the beginning of the year, promoting her business of interior design and project management. She works with Laumosbou, a Paarl-based construction company and together they beautify various spaces.

When the former Boer Soek ’n Vrou participant is not working, she is either on a bike, riding the Cape’s dunes like a true tomboy, or on the beach, basking in the sun. Her Instagram captions never say much, but her photos speak volumes. She’s clearly an outdoorsy woman with a zest for life (and all things pretty) – something that is evident in her interior designs too.

The spaces she has been designing all portray light, beach house or modern farmhouse vibes, with trendy décor and beautiful colours that make you want to revamp your home from scratch.

From Riviera Cuadrado Blanc tiles against Ivory Snow-coloured walls, to bathroom renovations with navy blue and gold details, Bu-Anda has a unique style that puts her in her own league when it comes to interiors. She keeps it simple with natural colours, but she’s also not afraid to add boldness like with an ocean blue kitchen island.

Saying goodbye to farmer Petré during the past season of Boer Soek ’n Vrou might have been a tough decision to make, but she’s clearly one who knows what she wants. By the looks of things, Bu-Anda is just living life to the fullest for now, making things pretty and doing it pretty well.