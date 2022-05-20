Ukhozi FM’s DJ Sgqemeza suspended following internal investigation

Xanet Scheepers

The SABC has confirmed that it suspended three of its Ukhozi FM breakfast show team members earlier this week.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the public broadcaster said that the host, Sipho “DJ Sgqemeza” Mbatha, and two producers of the popular morning breakfast radio show have been unscheduled following an internal investigation.

Isolezwe reported that the programme co-ordinator, Babheke Mthethwa, as well as sound coordinator, Mandla Magwaza, were suspended.

Details about the reason for the suspension is still scarce at this point, with the broadcaster making it clear that they will not discuss the matter any further.

“Management will not discuss this matter further as it is an employer-employee relationship governed by the corporation’s policies,” the statement read.

The 34-year-old DJ and host of the Vuka Mzansi Breakfast Show is yet to release a public statement explaining his suspension.

He did, however, take to Twitter on Wednesday to share a short video-clip of himself speaking with the caption ‘Muted’. As the caption states, you can’t hear what is being said in the video clip.

In another cryptic tweet on Friday morning, DJ Sgqemeza wrote that today is his day and that things will be going his way.

Today is my day and things gonna go my way! Unknown— Phumlane S Mbatha (@DJSgqemeza) May 20, 2022

We can only assume that he was referring to his suspension as followers flocked to comment on his statement saying how they miss him on early morning radio and that they hope he will be back on air soon.

Former Ukhozi FM’s Sisonke Drive Show host Siya Mhlongo will co-host the show with Nonhlanhla ‘Mroza’ Buthelezi.

It’s unclear whether Mhlongo will still be joining Thami Ngubeni to present the Sacred Space at sister radio station Metro FM every Sunday morning.

According to a report by Sunday World, Mhlongo was not happy when he was removed from Ukhozi FM’s Sisonke Drive Show in March.