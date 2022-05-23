PICS: Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italy wedding

Lerato Maimela

Television reality star and media personality Kourtney Kardashian finally got the chance to say “I do” for the first time as she recently got married to drummer Travis Barker.

The two were joined by their families and friends in Portofino, Italy, earlier last week as they all engaged in pre-wedding celebrations leading up to their big day which took place over the weekend.

What had social media gushing over the wedding was Kourtney’s stunning Dolce & Gabbana hand embroidered veil with floral lace appliques which, according to Dole & Gabbana, were inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens.

The reality television star’s fans were divided over the actual white silk and satin Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown, as many felt that she could have worn a dress better suited for her amazing veil.

The eldest Kardashian sister styled her wedding look with white tulle gloves, and white lace pumps.

Travis wore a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana jacket with peaked lapels, and classic trousers to match which had a pressed crease.

The theme of the wedding was a major debate on Twitter as many believed that the newlyweds as well as their guests recreated the 2018 Met Gala Heavenly Bodies theme, while others believed that the couple had a Catholic wedding, with a “gothic” themed dress code.

This extravagant destination wedding comes a week after Travis and Kourtney got married legally in a small and intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, with their closest friends and family members.

In April, the socialite and her drummer boyfriend took a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they had a practice wedding with an Elvis Presley impersonator with no official marriage licence.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no licence). Practice makes perfect,” said Kardashian in a social media post.

Here are some pictures from Kourtney and Travis’s Italy wedding:

Kardashian and Barker’s Italy wedding. Pictures: Instagram

