Aleit Swanepoel’s funeral to be a celebration of his life

Renate Engelbrecht

KykNET favourite Aleit Swanepoel will be laid to rest this week, with the Aleit Group confirming via social media that the funeral arrangements have been finalised. Aleit died peacefully in his sleep last Sunday, with the medical report confirming that it was due to myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack.

According to the various Aleit platforms on social media, those requiring more information regarding the service can contact the organisers on lifecelebration@aleit.co.za. The funeral will take the form of a life celebration of the much-loved television personality and will be streamed live. The streaming link will be shared on Aleit Swanepoel’s Facebook page and along with the link, more information will be provided on Tuesday morning before the service starts.

Aleit Swanepoel grew up as the son of a pastor and according to an interview on Top Billing, his family moved around a lot. He later made a pact with himself that he would one day be successful and give back, not only to his own family, but to other people. In addition to giving back, he also wanted to educate others.

The Tyd met Aleit presenter and events expert leaves behind an adopted daughter, Kateline. He told Top Billing that he always had a little voice that told him he would have her in his life.

“She’s just great at everything she does,” he said, bragging about his athletic daughter. “When I got Katelina, I had a sense of belonging. I am rooted and now I understand what my life is about.” In addition to making him feel rooted, he also said that the biggest lesson Katelina has taught him, is unconditional love.

In addition to Katelina, he also leaves behind his company, The Aleit Group and the Aleit Academy, which he was clearly very passionate about.