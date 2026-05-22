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Legal practitioner arrested for alleged theft of more than R2m

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

22 May 2026

06:00 am

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The accused handed herself over to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit based in Nelspruit.

Legal practitioner arrested for alleged theft of more than R2M

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A 43-year-old former legal practitioner is expected to spend the night behind bars following her arrest on charges of theft and contravention of the Legal Practice Act.

The accused handed herself over to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit based in Nelspruit on Thursday, 21 May 2026, accompanied by her legal representative.

According to the Hawks, the offences allegedly occurred between 2018 and 2021.

Theft

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said preliminary investigations revealed that the legal practitioner allegedly unlawfully benefited more than R2 million from three clients.

“According to information received, she allegedly benefited amounts of R1 634 190.02 and R452 513.75 from two separate complainants in unrelated matters involving a deceased son and a deceased wife, respectively.

“She further allegedly misappropriated funds from a trust account in a divorce matter, resulting in an actual loss of R116 927.00 suffered by another complainant,” said Nkosi.

Funeral parlour

Nkosi added that the former legal practitioner is currently employed as an administrative officer at her father’s funeral parlour.

“She was arrested shortly after a warrant of arrest was issued and executed against her following an extensive investigation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Nelspruit.”

She is expected to appear before the White River Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 22 May 2026.

Arrest welcomed

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Nico Gerber, welcomed the arrest.

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“Our team will continue to work without fear or favour, regardless of a person’s position in society. We remain committed to rendering professional service to all victims of crime,” said Gerber.

Prosecutor sentenced

Last week, former prosecutor Siphokazi Magangana was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The 53-year-old Magangana appeared in the Roodepoort Regional Court on Thursday, 14 May 2026, where the sentence was handed down.

Magangana pleaded guilty to corruption and money laundering charges.

She entered into a plea and sentence agreement in terms of Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act.

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