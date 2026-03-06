Flag at half-mast as Ramaphosa honours Lekota with special official category 2 funeral

President Ramaphosa honours Mosiuoa Lekota with half-mast flags and a special official funeral.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast as he declared that former Cabinet minister Mosiuoa Patrick Lekota will be honoured with a special official category 2 funeral.

His funeral will feature ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service (Saps) in Bloemfontein, Free State. The event is scheduled for Saturday, 14 March.

Lekota, also known as Terror, died on Wednesday at 77. He served South Africa as a struggle activist, the inaugural chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), premier of the Free State, minister of defence, and co-founder of the Congress of the People (Cope).

Ramaphosa honours Lekota with special official funeral

As tributes poured in this week, the overarching message was that he left a legacy in the struggle against apartheid. He also contributed greatly to South Africa’s democracy.

The president conveyed his condolences to the Lekota family, Cope, and Lekota’s comrades and associates across the political spectrum.

ALSO READ: Lekota remembered as a man of principle

He paid tribute to the former minister, calling him “a patriot, freedom fighter, and servant of the people whose life story closely intertwines with our journey of struggle and the realisation of democracy.”

“We honour him especially for his principled dedication to non-racialism during our struggle and in a liberated South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

“We deeply value his service to his home province, where he served as premier, and to our armed forces and our national security, in his role as minister of defence.”

Half-mast flags

Ramaphosa directed all flag stations to fly the national flag at half-mast starting tomorrow morning, Saturday, 7 March. This will continue until the evening of the funeral.

In the democratic government, in addition to chairing the NCOP and being Free State premier, Lekota became ANC national chair elected alongside Thabo Mbeki. Mbeki had replaced Mandela as ANC president in 1997.

ALSO READ: Lekota remembered as fearless defender of democracy

He served under Mbeki as minister of defence from 1999 until 2008, when he resigned and then quit the ANC, along with his former defence deputy, Mluleki George, and Cosatu president Willie Madisha, to form a new party.

‘Patriot, principled leader, tireless soldier’ – foundation

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation extended heartfelt condolences to Lekota’s family. The foundation mourned him as a patriot, principled leader, and tireless soldier of the people.

The foundation said he dedicated his life to freedom, justice and the dignity of all South Africans. He endured imprisonment and hardship so future generations might inherit a land without racial supremacy.

“History demands much of those who dare to confront it, and Mosiuoa Lekota answered that call at every critical turn in our nation’s journey,” the Thabo Mbeki Foundation said.