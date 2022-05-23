Former ‘Rhythm City’ actor Jamie Bartlett passes away

Citizen Reporter

Former Rhythm City actor Jamie Bartlett has passed on. He was 55. The passing of Bartlett was confirmed by a family member, who spoke to eNCA on Monday evening.

Among other roles, Bartlett was known for playing David Genaro on eTV’s Rhythm City until 2020 and won three Saftas for the role.

RIP: Jamie Bartlett



Prolific stage and screen actor, best known for his role as David Genaro on the etv soapie Rhythm City, has died at 55. #RIPJamieBartlett pic.twitter.com/anXSWwx4cK— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) May 23, 2022

Speaking to etv at the time of Bartlett’s exit from the show, Rhythm City director Eric Mogale, described Bartlett as a “gentle giant”.

“Working with Bartlett was like being surrounded by greatness on a daily basis, a gentle giant, teacher and obviously talent. He is a multi-talented man. Shooting his exit was one of the greatest story lines that I had to deal with in my entire career and it gave me a lot of anxiety, sleepless nights knowing that a great teacher is leaving our floor,” he said.

ALSO READ: Rhythm City’s Jamie Bartlett is absolutely smitten

Director of Rhythm City – Eric Mogale shares a few words about the legend, Jamie Bartlett. #TributeToALegend #RhythmCity TONIGHT at 7PM. pic.twitter.com/y0tI0ujiMn— House of Zwide (@etvHouseOfZwide) February 5, 2020

Condolences have been pouring in on social media as South Africans bid farewell to the legendary actor.

#RIPJamieBartlett



Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/NIIueZf1L4— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 23, 2022

This is a developing story