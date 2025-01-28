Nota Baloyi’s rape case postponed to Valentine’s Day, he says he doesn’t mind waiting

Nota Baloyi inside the the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 28 January 2025. His rape case was postponed to Valentine’s Day. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

While clutching a Bible, provocative music executive Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape, but the case was postponed to Valentine’s Day.

The rape accusation against Nota was filed by actress Itumeleng Bokaba in 2024.

However, during Tuesday afternoon’s brief appearance, the state asked for a postponement, saying that it needed to consult with Bokaba and review an additional statement filed in the matter.

Nota doesn’t mind waiting

Wearing a T-shirt with the words ‘Amapiano Vs Everybody’, Nota told the media that he didn’t mind waiting until Valentine’s Day to get justice.

“I’m not surprised that the made-up story is changing, but I’m confident that the evidence will prove my innocence. I don’t mind waiting until Valentine’s Day,” he told the Daily Sun.

In November last year, Nota appeared at the family court in connection with a protection order that was served in September.

In October, Baloyi said that he had requested his attorney to examine a video. He believed Bokaba might have broken the protection order, which prohibits her from discussing him on social media.

“With regards to the rape case, we are waiting for the prosecution to decide whether they will still proceed with it after they have concluded investigations. Hopefully, by the time the protection order matter sits, the rape matter would have been concluded,” Nota told the Sunday World at the time.

Itumeleng Bokaba

Since childhood, Bokaba has been in the limelight as a presenter on Yo.tv and later on in shows such as Rhythm City.

Since the accusations against Nota, the actress, who is also a music artist, has spoken out against sexual abuse and encouraged others to come forward if they believe they have been violated.

“No means no. It’s not a negotiation, a suggestion, or an invitation to persuade. Consent must be clear, enthusiastic, and freely given,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

In the same post, she listed common excuses that perpetrators use to justify their acts of abuse. The actress said they aren’t just excuses but are “attempts to deflect accountability”.

“None of these change the simple truth: No means no. My body, my rules. Consent cannot be assumed, coerced, or manipulated. I have the right to say ‘no’ at any point, and it must be respected. Let’s stop normalising excuses and start respecting boundaries.”

