Royal news: Kate mistaken for William’s assistant, Andrew visits Queen daily to restore reputation

In this royal update, Prince William is commemorated with a five pound coin to celebrate his upcoming 40th birthday.

During a visit to a care home facility in Cardiff, Kate Middleton was mistaken for Prince William’s assistant, and Prince Andrew has been visiting the Queen daily in an attempt to repair their relationship after tarnishing the royal family’s reputation.

Prince William commemorated with special coin

The Duke of Cambridge is being commemorated with a special five pound coin in the UK to celebrate his upcoming 40th birthday on 21 June.

A design of the coin was recently shared on social media, and royal fans got the chance to see William’s face looking towards the top right of the coin, with the number 40 on one side representing his age, and the letter W on the other side representing the first letter of his name.

The 40th birthday of HRH The Duke of Cambridge. Picture: Royal Mint

This is not the first time the Prince has made an appearance on a coin, as he and his wife Kate Middleton were commemorated with a coin in April 2011 to celebrate their royal wedding.

Kate left in stitches after being mistaken for Prince William’s assistant

In August 2021 Kate and her husband Prince William visited the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff to visit its elderly residents, after entertaining them virtually with a game of bingo during the first Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

According to Express, when the Duke and Duchess visited, an 87-year-old resident named Joan Drew-Smith pointed at the Duchess of Cambridge and asked William, “Is that your assistant?”.

Kate’s response to the elderly woman’s comment earned her the “most down to earth royal” title as she simply laughed at the question and said that in some way or another, she is actually Prince William’s assistant.

Prince Andrew visits the Queen daily in attempt to restore the reputation

According to royal insiders, Prince Andrew has been making pre-lunch visits to the monarch daily to ensure that she is “comfortable and looked after”.

Andrew’s attempts to make amends for the shame he brought to the royal family and make it up to his mother come months after he agreed to pay a huge amount of money to settle the sex abuse case opened against him.

Although Queen Elizabeth II seems to be warming up to her son, other royal family members are not as happy about the Prince being in the public eye as often as he is as.

Speaking to the Mirror, a royal insider revealed the rest of the family strongly feel that Andrew should be laying low after tarnishing the family’s reputation.

“He wants to make it up to the Queen which is why he is doing all he can to see her as much as possible.

“The rest of the family, apart from Her Majesty, are united in feeling that he should stay out of the limelight and keep quiet having left such a stain on the family,” said the insider.