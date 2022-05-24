‘You’ve been married for five minutes’ – K Naomi’s relationship advice hits a nerve

Kaunda Selisho

Adoration for model-turned-housewife Keitumetse Naomi Phakhathi (popularly known as K Naomi) quickly turned to ire after sharing her thoughts on the state of modern relationships.

“I don’t think waking up next to your partner everyday is enough. You guys need to actively do stuff together i.e dates, activities, etc. Things that will help you get to know your partner better and create a stronger bond between you two,” began K Naomi.



“Also this generation is a ‘we keep it moving…’ type of generation when it comes to love. They don’t take anything seriously, material things and money matter the most and really think they can always do better… Basic morals like trust, respect, loyalty come last,” she added, much to the annoyance of Twitter users.

She was quickly met with resistance over her comment about material things and money taking precedence in relationships.

K Naomi recently married wealthy businessman Tshepo Phakhathi and her fans didn’t hold back when sharing their beliefs that she never would have married him had he not been wealthy.

“Nawe nje (even you) you got married to him cause unemali kahle kuzama kuzenza ncono (because he has money and take it easy with trying to seem superior) and being a boring 2 month married motivation speaker,” retorted @Londie_Mthethwa.



“I hope her husband doesn’t publicly humiliate her ever. Because we will cook her for real. Kusakuncane lokho (it’s not that serious),” added @uza_nokuhle.

“You’re not gonna stay with your man when you realise that he doesn’t have the kind of money you think he has, but carry on,” tweeted @ChatWithNelo, while @MMandisa_ simply said, “Lol eseng wena Mei skat (not you my love), love you still but eseng wena shame.”

Women do this really annoying thing when they get cuffed or married where they think they can start coaching other women on how to get a man. https://t.co/fsj5MezRDi— David Genaro's daughter (@TTshabba) May 23, 2022

“Bathong Naomi 5 minutes nyana setse ore motivator ‘this generation’ okar wena you belong to a better generation,” remarked @komapelerato19.

“It’s been like 5 minutes. Awume kancane sisi,” joked @ndlovukazi100, to which @ReaKhu relied: “Lol that’s what I said when I saw this, like on the real it’s been like 5 minutes.”

The response wasn’t entirely negative, however, as many seemed to understand her point of view.

This could be coming from two different places , but how I am choosing to grasp this statement right now is by ignoring who the message is coming from.



I will say u are correct and truth is asilithandi iqiniso , we only listen when something favours Us & the current situation. https://t.co/BS6gROHIVO— ???????????????????????????????????????????????? (@yourladysnee) May 23, 2022

Someone in the comments summarised this tweet so well and said all she was trying to say is that “don’t discard basic morals because a person has money” and I think that’s what this tweet is saying but then again I also see what people are trying to make out of this tweet ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/LcFEMyXCcK— Hug Dealer (@Keney_Tazzy) May 23, 2022

Quoted tweets? Lol nah y'all doing this because it's her. Y'all just hate her admit it ???????? https://t.co/XRqwLfj1mQ— Miss Author ✨ (@MatshidisoBella) May 23, 2022

She doesn’t seem to have responded to the backlash as she merrily kept on tweeting and sub-tweeting insults at an unnamed adversary.

You can’t be that obsessed with me.????— K Naomi???? (@KNaomi_N) May 23, 2022