‘Nampree’ reacts to case against Euphonik, DJ Fresh being dropped again

Kaunda Selisho

The case brought against DJs Fresh and Euphonik by Twitter user “Nampree” has been dropped and the accuser says that it is exactly what she expected would happen.

Tweeting in response to an article by City Press, Nampree said: “Exactly as I had anticipated. I said this would be the outcome. If you send back the same docket that was declined and not correct or remove the lies written by the unknown PI from Botswana…”

Exactly as I had anticipated. I said this would be the outcome. If you send back the same docket that was declined and not correct or remove the lies written by the unknown PI from Botswana, Thabang Kotsedi, what do you expect?? Yes I've named him. https://t.co/wRnKfcbang https://t.co/QAVNXICHNd— South Africa is HELL (@Nampree) May 29, 2022

She then linked back to a past tweet of hers from April this year in which she said she received an sms informing her that her docket had been sent to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a decision.

“I don’t even know my new Investigating officer, not even their name but my docket is being sent. Again they will say ‘not enough evidence to prosecute’ when no evidence has been collected in the [first] place,” she added.

According to City Press, the case was withdrawn last week for the second time as the office of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) returned the docket to the police and declined to prosecute.

“I can’t wait for the day where we can press charges against police who fail to do their job. How do you send the same docket that had a ‘not enough evidence’ and hope for a different outcome?” she added.

In January 2021, Nampree accused Fresh and Euphonik of allegedly drugging and raping her 11 years ago and opened a case against them.

The NPA dismissed the case a month later due to “insufficient evidence.”

DJ Fresh and Euphonik have filed a defamation lawsuit demanding R500 000 against Namhla.



This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority withdraws the sexual assault case against DJ Fresh and Euphonik for the second time.



DJ Fresh and Euphonik also demand a public apology. pic.twitter.com/3IUTIFq9MG— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 29, 2022

Nampree then took to social media a year later, supported by her legal representative, Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, to claim that police reopened the case in January 2022.

NPA regional spokesperson for North Gauteng Lumka Mahanjana later told he Citizen that there was no change in the status of the case at the time.

“The status of the matter remains the same, no new information has come to light,” said Mahanjana in a statement.

“However, in a case where there has been no prosecution, investigation strands that were not initially pursued because of time limitations, for example, might be pursued to see if they will yield anything new. That might perhaps lead to a reconsideration of the matter,” added Mahanjana.

This means that the case has not officially been re-opened as previously reported.

However, Mahanjane confirmed to The Citizen that it did not rule out the possibility of this case or a separate case being established if an investigation yields additional evidence.