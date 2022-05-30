Boity shares super easy detox plan, encourages fans to try it

Lerato Maimela

South African businesswoman and media personality, Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo has shared her detoxing plan which she swears by, and has encouraged her followers to join her and try it.

The entrepreneur took to social media last week where she revealed a detoxing plan which she follows every month.

Boity explained in a tweet she believes castor oil tastes a whole lot better now that she’s older, which is the key ingredient in her detox plan.

Dunno if it’s a matter of growing up or the taste has changed for the better, but I enjoy Castor oil mixed with green tea…it tastes decent and is BRILLIANT for detoxing. ????????‍♀️ — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) May 24, 2022

"Dunno if it's a matter of growing up or the taste has changed for the better, but I enjoy Castor oil mixed with green tea".

"It tastes decent and is BRILLIANT for detoxing," said Thulo.

In a follow-up tweet, she gave the instruction of adding a full tablespoon of castor oil to a hot cup of green tea or ginger tea and then drinking that mixture once a day every morning for three days.

It’s a 3 day detox I do once a month and it works for me. Full tablespoon in a warm cup of green tea (or ginger tea if you don’t like green tea). One cup a day, first thing in the morning. ????????— 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) May 24, 2022

"It's a 3-day detox I do once a month and it works for me. Full tablespoon in a warm cup of green tea (or ginger tea if you don't like green tea)."

"One cup a day, first thing in the morning," said the musician.

The television personality then said her next detox will be during the first week of June. She asked her fans and followers if they would like to join her and see the results.

Doing the detox first week of June. Starting off the month on a clean slate. Who wants to join? ????????????????????????— 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) May 24, 2022

"Doing the detox first week of June. Starting off the month on a clean slate. Who wants to join," asked Thulo.

While engaging with her followers who had many questions about the detox plan, Thulo suggested people avoid refined sugars, fast foods, dairy, heavy meat and bread so they can get accurate and satisfactory results.

While on the detox, avoid refined sugars, dairy, fast foods, heavy meat and bread. Try keep your diet as light and clean as possible.— 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) May 24, 2022

"While on the detox, avoid refined sugars, dairy, fast foods, heavy meat and bread. Try keep your diet as light and clean as possible," said Boity.

The BaKae hitmaker jetted off to France over the weekend with her actor boyfriend, Anton Jeftha for what seems to be a ‘baecation’.

Taking to Instagram, the pair shared some pictures on their stories of themselves brunching at the L’Avenue restaurant in Paris, as well as taking romantic strolls near the Eiffel Tower, and the Arc de Triomphe.