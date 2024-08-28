‘My initial answer was no’: Anton Jeftha on his new role on kykNET’s Skemergrond

Anton portrays the character of Brandon in the telenovela.

Skemergrond marks Anton Jeftha’s first telenovela role since Legacy, and it’s a permanent one. Picture: Instagram/@antonjeftha

Renowned actor and model Anton Jeftha is set to make his debut on kykNET & Kie’s telenovela Skemergrond.

Skemergrond, which premiered on 1 July 2024, features an ensemble cast including Khadija Heeger, Hildegardt Whites, Charlton George, and several other prominent actors, as well as newcomers.

Jeftha, who will make his first appearance on Tuesday, 3 September, will portray the character of Brandon in the telenovela.

Speaking to The Citizen, Jeftha said Brandon is a devoted family man and artist who, despite his father’s disapproval, pursues his passion for dancing, only to find himself in financial trouble that forces him to flee Cape Town to protect his loved ones.

“Brandon is married and takes care of his brother’s son, and they’re a very close family with his dad as well. His mother is no longer around, and as an artist and dancer, Brandon has pursued a path that his father never supported.

“In chasing his dreams, he finds himself in financial trouble, which forces him to flee Cape Town, leaving his father behind to protect him from the crime figures he’s entangled with,” he added.

ALSO READ: Final food orders in SA: Cape Town and Johannesburg among world’s early-night dining capitals

Anton Jeftha on bringing Brandon to life

Jeftha shared that he initially hesitated when he was offered the part.

“To be completely honest, when I was asked to audition, I thought I was out of my depth, especially with the dancing aspect.

“My initial answer was ‘no’ because dancing is not something I’ve honed over the years. However, after a choreography session, the team was satisfied with what I brought into the room.”

He said the production even brought in a professional dance teacher to help him with the dance sequences.

“Getting that sort of help is amazing because you’re kind of just thrown in at the deep end, and you’re forced to learn choreography and movement as quickly as you can.”

Working with the ‘Skemergrond’ team

Jeftha said he has been having a lot of fun on set with the Skemergrond team.

He added: “More than anything, we are a light bunch, we’re not too serious on set, and while not being serious, we’re also professional.

“Everybody just shows up to do the work and to do it as best as they can. It’s been fun. It’s always beautiful to be working and to see other fellow actors working.”

Jeftha also shared that it has been nice for him to work on a production at home since his return from overseas.

The TV star lived in Los Angeles for six years before returning to Cape Town just before the pandemic.

He said he had initially planned to go back to LA. However, the pandemic changed his plans.

He later moved to Johannesburg, where he worked on shows like Legacy, before eventually returning to Cape Town to be closer to his family.

“Having moved back home to Cape Town fairly recently, it’s very seldom that in the last couple of years, I’ve actually got to work with local Cape Town talent and tell culturally appropriate stories.

“So I think working with actors who are telling our stories is always nice and fun, and it’s like-minded, and we all have a shared vision of just doing the material and our stories justice.”

Skemergrond airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 19:30 on kykNET & kie, DStv channel 145.

NOW READ: Pop star Lily Allen faces death threats for returning passport-eating pup