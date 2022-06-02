Londie London used Real Housewives of Durban to ‘rebrand’ herself

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Londiwe “Londie London “ Siphiwokuhle Zulu has opened up about her second pregnancy and the ventures of fame since her appearance on the second season of Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD).

The businesswoman and singer has had to deal with the downsides of fame after cheating allegations against her fiancé Hlubi Nkosi surfaced online a few weeks ago.

Londie says the Real Housewives of Durban gave her an opportunity to rebrand and use the popular reality show to express her real personality, outside of being known as “Londie the body.”

Speaking to Batswadi magazine Londie said she wanted people to see more of her family life and embrace her pregnancy, as women have become more comfortable showing off in the style of maternity wear. This was seen during Rihanna’s pregnancy, as she didn’t cover up as traditionally expected, a movement Londie said she is happy to be a part of.

Londie also said her second pregnancy is easier, as she is aware of what to expect this time around.

The singer said she joined RHOD as she was attracted to how the show highlights businesswomen, their marriages, and the balance between the two.

Londie was in the thick of much of the drama in season two and admits she wished she stayed away from it. “ Watching the show back, there were a few things that made me cringe, like eish, I shouldn’t have said that and just kept quiet.

“What people don’t realise about filming a reality show like this is how testing it is. You spend a lot of time with people that you know nothing about and it’s during filming that you get to know their personalities.”

She added she would join for the third season if they asked her to.

Life after RHOD

The star did not tackle her private life in-depth, only saying her family was uncomfortable with the extensive shooting of RHOD, as they were caught off guard at how many cameras there were.

Notorious entertainment gossip blogger Musa Khawula made a number of claims about Londie and Nkosi’s relationship. He alleged Londie had left their Hillcrest home after finding out her fiancé had allegedly impregnated another woman.

Khawula proceeded to name this alleged “other woman” and said Nkosi was planning isithembu (a polygamous marriage) with the intention to involve this second woman, adding he had been seeing this other woman for two years.

However, Londie has been teasing her fans on social media about whether or not she is going to tackle the rumours, however, she continues to play coy.

The Citizen reached out to Londie’s team for comment and received no response.