3 May 2024

11:48 am

Community Chat: Who is to blame for violence in schools?

A gun on a piece of paper.

Picture for illustration purposes: iStock overhead view of a gun and school supplies on a student’s desk

A grade nine Boksburg pupil was arrested this week after three rounds of live ammunition were found on him at school.

According to the Boksburg Advertiser, the Reiger Park Secondary School student was nabbed during a search by Reiger Park SAPS members, patrollers, Gauteng crime prevention wardens and volunteers from the community.

“The focus of the search was grade eight and nine classes. We confiscated various items, including an Okapi knife, two Viper knives, cigarettes and alcohol,” Reiger Park SAPS spokesperson Constable Johannes Msimanga said of the search.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE.

Who is to blame for violence in schools?

