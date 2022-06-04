Lebo M to perform at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee music concert

Citizen Reporter

Award-winning and renowned music producer, composer, and songwriter, Lebogang “Lebo M” Morake will lead his highly acclaimed The Lion King cast as one of the performers during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert.

It was announced in a statement on Saturday that Lebo M will lead the Lion King’s London cast in Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth II and the nation celebrates her 70th-year reign.

“Lebo M will be the first and only black south African composer in all history to be serenading the Queen of England’s 25th Jubilee at the Buckingham Palace,” the statement read.

Other artists expected to perform include Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Craig David, George Erza, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Diana Ross during the musical concert expected to last two and half hours.

“We are proud and honoured to be part of this historical event celebrating the HRH Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee with the crème de la crème of the world in the music industry.

Lebo M outside Buckingham Palace. Picture: Supplied

“My performance will include predominantly black cast members of the `Lion king Broadway London which again speaks to what I always say to the youth seeking guidance, that in order for one to be an international success, one needs to be authentic to oneself and that will project your craft accordingly and that is what the world is looking for authenticity,” Lebo M said.

The concert is the highlight of the third day of public events to mark the 96-year-old monarch’s record-breaking Platinum Jubilee with 22,000 people set to attend in person outside Buckingham Palace.

Motown legend Ross, performing for the first time in Britain in 15 years, is a star attraction at the event, to be held on a purpose-built 360-degree stage outside the queen’s central London residence.

Prince Charles, 73, and his eldest son, Prince William, 39, will be in attendance.

Saturday’s concert will be broadcast live by the BBC on radio, television and online from 9pm South African Time.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele, additional reporting by AFP