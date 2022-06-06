WATCH: TikTok creator hilariously redoes ‘Gold Digger’ as Kim Kardashian

Narissa Subramoney

Like him or not, Kanye West’s 2005 hit Gold Digger featuring actor and singer Jamie Foxx, is arguably one of the rapper’s best work.

Gold Digger – from West’s second studio album, Late Registration – was the rapper’s first No. 1 single as lead artist.

Now, a new parody of Gold Digger emerged on TikTok.

American-based creator, @Tiktokbrownchick, whose real name is Shuba, is well known on the short videos app for her impressions of various artists from Celine Dion to Eminem.

Shuba has 5.7 million followers and credits her often flawless impersonations to her Indian immigrant mother who exposed her to music from Hollywood and India from the age of three.

In her latest creation, Shuba aka @Tiktokbrownchick impersonates reality television mogul and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, (if Kardashian could actually carry a note) singing her now ex-husband’s 2005 hit Gold Digger.

Shuba’s witty and hilarious take on West’s classic also impressively sums up Kardashian’s rise to fame in 49 secs.

Also, with a $1.8 billion net worth in her own right, Kardashian can easily afford a luxury lifestyle and care for her four children without asking for handouts from any man she dates.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and has been seeing comedian Pete Davidson, whose net worth is said to be just $1 billion shy of his bootylicious girlfriend.

Facts about Gold Digger you probably didn’t know

Not many people know that Gold Digger was also a first-of-its-kind No. 1 hit for Ray Charles.

The song samples Charles’s 1954 hit I’ve Got a Woman, which was a hit on the R&B charts but didn’t reach No. 1 on the overall charts.

Charles received a writing credit for Gold Digger, and consequently had the honour to have a song he’d co-written top the Billboard Top 100 – more than a year after he died, no less.

NOW WATCH: ‘Bucket list goals’ – Kim Kardashian graces the cover of Sports Illustrated