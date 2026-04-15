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Kanye West postpones France concert after minister’s block call

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

15 April 2026

03:32 pm

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This follows reports that France's interior minister was seeking to block the performance.

Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. France's interior minister seeks to block US rapper Kanye West from performing in the southern city of Marseille in June due to his antisemitic remarks, a source close to the minister told AFP on April 14, 2026. Picture via JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP

Kanye West. Picture:AFP

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Kanye West has cancelled his June show in France.

“After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice,” the rapper wrote on X.

France’s interior minister Laurent Nunez, was seeking to block West from performing in the southern city at a concert on June 11. He wanted to do this due to West’s anti-Semitic remarks, AFP reported earlier on Tuesday.

West, 48, has been heavily criticized for making anti-Semitic remarks and voicing admiration for Adolf Hitler.

Britain has blocked the US rapper, also known as Ye, from entering the country due to his outbursts. This action prompted organisers of a festival he was to headline to cancel the July event. Prime Minister Keir Starmer had called booking West “deeply concerning”.

Dutch Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink said last week there were no plans as yet to bar the rapper from the Netherlands.

West wrote in another X post on Tuesday that “I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends.”

“I take full responsibility for what’s mine, but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it,” he added.

In May 2025, the rapper released a song called Heil Hitler, months after advertising a swastika T-shirt for sale on his website.

The song was banned by major streaming platforms. West subsequently expressed regret for his conduct, blaming it on his bipolar disorder.

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