Connie Ferguson’s heartfelt birthday message to Ali who turned 20

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Connie Ferguson celebrated Ali Ferguson’s birthday on Tuesday as she entered a new era in her life.

Ali is the daughter of the late Shona Ferguson and her equally famous mother Connie, who sent an encouraging message to her as she marked her first birthday without her father.

“My ‘Dhando’ you are wise beyond your years! Kind with a heart of gold! Resilient beyond imagination and multitalented! Innately so!

“I thank God for the gift of you, and pray that even though today is your first ever birthday without Dad, he gives you the strength to draw from your memories with your ‘Dupe,’ cherish them.

“Be grateful for life and celebrate your milestones! Daddy is very proud of and so am I! I love you, my baby girl! Happy birthday!,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ali’s sister Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson said: “20?! Now ma’am! Happiest of birthdays @ali.ferguson_ thank you for being you, and for being an amazing aunt to Ro, and little sister.

“I wish your birthday wishlist were as easygoing as you kodwa we’ll make a plan. I love you kiddo.”

Ali thanked the public for their birthday messages, sharing a cute childhood picture of herself.

The Ferguson’s have continued Shona’s legacy, as Connie has started filming the second season of Netflix’s Kings of Joburg.

Last week the production completed the first successful day of filming, of the television series Shona created.

Shona played the role of Simon ‘Vader’ Masire, the charming head of the family’s criminal business.

Throughout the show he convinces his brother, Mogomotsi Masire, to return to a life of crime after he was released from prison.

It is also revealed that Simon has a secret family, which he later sacrifices to honour a supernatural family curse.

It has not yet been revealed who will be taking over the character of Simon Masire.